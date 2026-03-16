/Srinagar’s tulip garden opens to public with 1.8 million blooms, tourists flock in

Nestled between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills, Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar was opened to the public today. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, inaugurated the garden, drawing thousands of tourists who flocked to the Tulip Garden on its very first day.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley during the spring season. The garden was opened to the public today, offering visitors a stunning display of colours and natural beauty. This year, the garden features nearly 1.8 million tulips across around 70 vibrant varieties. To make the spectacle even more breathtaking, the density of the flowerbeds has been increased, creating a richer and more spectacular floral panorama. With many tulips already in full bloom, the garden truly resembles a mesmerising floral wonderland.

“The Tulip Garden was formally opened today by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, and we witnessed a huge rush right from the beginning. Even before the gates opened, many visitors were waiting outside to enter the garden. This year, we have planted around 1.8 million tulips, and the density of the tulip beds has been increased to create a more vibrant and mass visual effect. In addition, more than 100,000 other spring-season bulbs have also been planted. For the first time, we have also started a souvenir shop where tulip-themed products are available for visitors. Stalls from the Handicrafts Department have been set up inside the garden as well, allowing visitors not only to enjoy the beauty of the tulips but also to experience the rich handicrafts, flowers, and natural heritage of Kashmir,” said Mathoora Masoom, Director of Floriculture, Kashmir.

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The garden was initially expected to open to the general public in the last week of March. However, due to changes in weather patterns, the decision was made to advance the opening, allowing visitors earlier access than originally planned.

''Kashmir is truly a paradise. It is the Switzerland of the world. I don’t understand why people travel to Switzerland when we have such breathtaking beauty here. I have been visiting Kashmir for the past 20 years, and while the media once created fear among people about safety, the reality is that Kashmir is very safe. The people of Kashmir are wonderful, and their hospitality is exceptional. Everything here is of an international standard. I would like to request all Indians to travel within the country, spend in India, and support Kashmir. With more tourism, Kashmir will continue to grow and flourish, "said Lalit Kumar, a tourist.

Last year, around 8.25 lakh people visited the garden to witness the colourful spectacle. This year, the Floriculture Department is expecting an even higher turnout, as the event also marks the beginning of the tourism season.

The Tulip Garden has played a significant role in attracting an increasing number of tourists to the Kashmir Valley during the spring season. Authorities are hopeful that all previous visitor records will be surpassed this year.

''“We feel really wonderful being here. In fact, we extended our holiday by two days because we wanted to visit the Tulip Garden. It is so beautiful. We honestly did not expect it to be this stunning, but it is truly amazing. Visiting the Tulip Garden is definitely the cherry on the cake of Kashmir’s beauty,” said Yashwant Kumar, a tourist.