Sri Lankan Navy arrests Indian 6 fishermen for illegal fishing, claims fourth incident in July 

An Indian fishing trawler and six fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka’s Fast Attack Craft force of the Northern Naval Command for illegal fishing in the seas of Mannar, Northern Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Navy claimed that the Wednesday intrusion was the fourth such poaching incident this month.

"The apprehended Indian fishermen and their trawler were brought to Talaimannar and arrangements are currently underway to hand over them to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar," said the statement from the Lankan Navy.

They also claimed that the Sri Lanka Navy has seized and produced four Indian poaching trawlers and 29 Indian fishermen for legal proceedings, in July 2022 alone.

According to Sri Lanka, their navy regularly conducts patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to prevent illegal fishing activities carried out by foreign fishermen in the country's waters. This is being done to protect the livelihood of its own local fishermen and the island nation's marine biodiversity.

The apprehended boat belongs to the Rameswaram region in southern Tamil Nadu state. The Indian fishermen claimed that they were fishing in the Indian waters and that the Lankan Navy transgressed into Indian waters before apprehending them.

This comes at a time when Lankan nationals, more than 120 of them, have illegally entered India via the porous sea route that separates India's southern state Tamil Nadu and Lanka's Northern Coast.

Since the economic crisis began to unfold in Sri Lanka in March this year, there has been a steady influx of Lankans from the lower strata of society, into India.

India has been at the forefront of providing aid and succour to the crisis-hit island nation, has thus far offered aid worth over $3.8bn and continues to offer support.

