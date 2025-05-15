Published: May 15, 2025, 11:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:10 IST

Story highlights Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) owing to personal reasons on Thursday (May 15). India News | Cricket | Sports

Show Full Article

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) owing to personal reasons on Thursday (May 15). Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025, Ali will now miss the remaining two matches of IPL 2025 with KKR all but out of the Playoffs race. On the other hand, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are back in the squad ahead of the two remaining matches of KKR.

With the IPL 2025 set to resume on Saturday (May 17), Ali pulled out of the season in a blow for the franchise. He played in six matches in the IPL 2025, scalping six wickets while his best bowling figures were 23/2. The decision comes as a surprise for many despite him not being part of the white-ball series against the West Indies.

On the other hand, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are back in the squad, having left India after the near-war situation between India and Pakistan. Narine was the stand-in skipper for the final few matches before the season was halted as Ajinkya Rahane was injured.

Narine has been impressive this season for KKR in IPL 2025. He has scored 215 runs with a best of 44 while scalping 10 wickets in 11 matches. Comparatively, Russell is not at his best in the IPL and faced criticism from senior players.

In 12 matches of IPL 2025, Russell has bagged eight wickets while scoring 167 runs for the defending champions.

As things stand, KKR need a near-miracle to reach the IPL Playoffs as their fate is not in their hands. KKR need to win both matches, expecting the other Mumbai Indians to lose their remaining matches as well. They will need Delhi to beat Mumbai in their head-to-head contest, hoping the former loses the remaining matches.

The above set of results will only see KKR finish level on points with Delhi Capitals, with Net Run Rate deciding the outcome for the final Playoff spot.