Sonia Gandhi appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as Chief of Punjab Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Sonia Gandhi, has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday.

The decision was announced after several meetings between the higher leadership of the Congress party and Sidhu. The 57-year-old minister had also met Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, in the past few days.

AICC President Sonia Gandhi appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/c7ggMUSCts — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

These meetings between Congress leaders and Sidhu had sparked rumours about his re-entry in the party’s senior leadership.

Sidhu has earlier, too, served in Amarinder Singh’s cabinet but had resigned after his portfolio was changed in 2019, which upset the former cricketer. Since then, the two politicians have locked horns on several issues.

Seeking guidance of Presidents of the illustrious Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee … Conversations with wise men, worth months of Education !! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Tq5uqkbp6m — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 17, 2021

Aiming to fix the fight between the two before the polls next year, Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat, had been scheduling meetings with the two leaders in the past few days.

As per reports, while Sidhu has been awarded the new leadership role, Singh has decided to not meet Sidhu till he apologises for tweets in which he had criticised the Singh government. However, these reports have not been substantiated by party member.