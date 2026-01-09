/Sonamarg transforms into winter paradise as Kashmir tourism bounces back

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley’s popular tourist destinations, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, are once again bustling with visitors. Following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches, Sonamarg in Central Kashmir has transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland, drawing tourists in large numbers.

Sonamarg, often referred to as the “Meadow of Gold,” has transformed into a vibrant resort, bustling with skiers, adventure enthusiasts, photographers, and tourists from across the country and abroad. After months, a significant influx of visitors has once again been witnessed at tourist destinations across the Valley. Tourists from different parts of India were seen joyfully playing in the heavy snow, praising the region’s mesmerizing beauty, while locals warmly welcomed the renewed surge of visitors.

“We were really hoping to witness live snowfall, but even without it, we’re enjoying ourselves immensely. Despite the sub-zero temperatures, we don’t feel cold at all. Kashmir feels completely safe, and everyone should visit. It’s incredibly beautiful. We’re already planning our next trip here,” said a tourist.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The revival in tourism comes in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. The incident dealt a massive blow to Kashmir’s tourism sector, but the region is now gradually showing signs of recovery.

Many tourists expressed awe at Kashmir’s natural beauty, saying they felt as though they had stepped into paradise. Several visitors remarked that they had never seen a place as breathtakingly beautiful as Sonamarg, underscoring the destination’s unmatched charm and its growing appeal among travellers.

“We’re having an amazing time! It’s minus 10, but we’re enjoying every moment. Just wear proper clothes and come visit Kashmir. It’s truly a wonderful place,” said a tourist.

Meanwhile, prolonged cold wave conditions across the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions have led to the freezing of major water bodies, including Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season on Friday, with temperatures plunging to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh continues to remain the coldest region in the country, with temperatures plunging to minus 24.6 degrees Celsius in the Dras area. Nyoma followed closely, recording a minimum temperature of minus 21.6 degrees Celsius, while Leh town registered a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg registered a minimum temperature of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, while South Kashmir’s popular tourist destination, Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere in South Kashmir, Shopian experienced a minimum temperature of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius, and Pulwama shivered at minus 7.5 degrees. In Central Kashmir, the resort town of Sonamarg recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. The 40-day period began on December 21.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast partly to generally cloudy conditions, with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North, Central, and South Kashmir. The department has also predicted a significant fall in minimum temperatures until January 10, after which temperatures are likely to rise by 1–2°C.