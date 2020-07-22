Single day cases surpass 1000 mark in Kerala as total COVID-19 tally tops 15,000

For the first time ever Kerala recorded a single day spike of 1,038 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 15,032.

As many as 8,818 people are presently under treatment of whom 53 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support, PTI report said quoting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While 785 people have contracted the virus through contact, the source of infection of 57 people is not known, Vijayan said.

Of the infected, 87 had come from abroad and 109 from other states. The death toll has climbed to 45, with a 75-year-old man from Idukki succumbing to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, over 20,847 samples have been tested. About 1,59,777 people are under observation, 9,031 in various hospitals, including 1164 admitted today.

Over 3,18,6444 samples have been sent for testing so far, Vijayan said.

According to the chief minister, the situation in Thiruvananthapuram continues to be extremely grave.

Of the 226 cases in the district, 190 have been infected through contact and the source of infection of at least 15 people is not known.

Eighteen health workers are among those infected.

(With inputs from PTI)