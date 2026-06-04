

Preliminary investigation into the deadly fire at Delhi’s Malviya Nagar hotel has revealed that the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit, according to Delhi Police sources. This comes after a devastating fire at a guest house left at least 21 people dead, including several foreign nationals, raising serious questions about fire safety compliance, emergency preparedness and the functioning of hospitality establishments operating in densely populated residential areas.

According to the police source, investigators have ruled out an LPG cylinder blast as the cause of the massive fire that engulfed the building. The hotel had two kitchens, one in the basement and another on the top floor. Both kitchens had multiple LPG cylinders stored. However, the initial report found no indication that any cylinder explosion occurred in the building.

Officials suspect that the fire may have been started by an electrical fault within the building's internal wiring system. According to the investigators, the pattern and intensity of the blaze suggest that a short circuit, which can cause the fire to spread rapidly through concealed electrical networks across different sections of the building.

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A forensic team has already inspected the site and collected samples for analysis. Experts are assessing the electrical systems and other possible ignition sources to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

The forensic findings are expected to play a key role in establishing the exact cause of the fire and examining whether any lapses in fire safety norms or building regulations contributed to the incident. Authorities are also reviewing the hotel’s safety measures and compliance records.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Officials have said that further action will be taken once the final findings are revealed.