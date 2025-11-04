/SHOCKING! 'Only 9 of 37 air monitor stations were active on Diwali': Delhi's air pollution data out

Amid recurring debate over air pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday that only nine of 37 air quality monitoring stations were operational on Diwali in the national capital, when city was engulfed by a toxic smog of chemicals from 'green' firecrackers, dust and vehicular emissions, and hazardous particulate matter from farm fires.

Amicus curiae, Aparjita Singh, questioned how the Commission for Air Quality Management, the body responsible for improving Delhi's AQI, could carry out its duties effectively without key data on air pollution levels across the city.

"We don't even know when to implement GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan). That is the severe situation," Singh said, "… let them (i.e., the CAQM) answer this question – 'what is the situation of monitoring stations?' Because on Diwali, out of 37, only nine were working." "Why is the CAQM shrinking from filing a report?" Aparjita Singh questioned, NDTV reported.

In reply, a bench headed by outgoing Chief Justice BR Gavai directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a detailed report on their efforts to improve Delhi's air quality.

As per the NDTV report, the day after Diwali, on October 21, the city’s AQI fell to a five-year post-Diwali low, even though farm fires, a major contributor to pollution, had declined by 77.5 per cent. Average PM2.5 concentrations soared to 488 micrograms per cubic metre, almost 100 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended limit, marking a severe 212 percent rise from pre-Diwali levels.

Air pollution hit a three-year high in 2025

Air pollution, in fact, hit a three-year high despite the Supreme Court allowing only ‘green’ firecrackers during specific hours. Both restrictions, however, appeared to be widely flouted as a thick grey haze blanketed the city the next morning, accompanied by the sharp stench of chemicals.

Meanwhile, Delhi once again struggles under choking smog and dangerously high pollution levels on Tuesday. In addition, the air quality index (AQI) across most parts of the city remained far above the danger mark, 335 in RK Puram, 350 in Sonia Vihar, 352 in Rohini, and 377 in Wazirpur on Monday. Even in upscale areas such as Siri Fort, readings exceeded 330.