A 47-year-old man from South Korea was reportedly stabbed to death by his Indian live-in partner in Greater Noida on Sunday (January 4, 2025), after which the accused woman was arrested. Police said the matter surfaced after the Knowledge Park police station was alerted by GIMS Hospital that a foreign national had been brought in dead.

The deceased was identified as Duck Hee Yuh, a South Korean citizen residing at ATS Pious Hideaways in Sector 150 of Gautam Buddh Nagar District. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was taken to the hospital by Lunjeana Pamai, a woman from Manipur who had been in a long-term live-in relationship with him, the police added.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman allegedly stabbed the man with a knife," police said, news agency PTI reported. They further added that following the incident, a case was filed, and the accused woman was arrested. In addition, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and a further probe is underway.

Hee’s family in South Korea has been notified

According to a report in the TOI, Duck Hee Yuh was from Cheongju-si in South Korea and Lunjeana Pamai (22) from Bishnupur in Manipur were in a live-in relationship and stayed in a flat in ATS Pious Hideways. Duck Hee Yuh was employed in India with a logistics company in Greater Noida for the past 10 years.

According to the primary report, both had met at a party in Gurgaon before entering into the relationship. While Hee was working in Greater Noida, Pamai was unemployed. In response to the reason behind the fight, Sudheer Kumar, ADCP (Greater Noida) stated that Pamai had revealed to cops that Hee had been drinking since Saturday morning, which angered her.

After she stabbed him, the police were notified on Sunday morning about the death of Hee from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), where he was admitted. "A team reached the hospital and learnt that the South Korean national was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend for the past two years," said Sudheer Kumar, ADCP (Greater Noida).

"According to her, Pamai tried to stop him from drinking between 3 am and 4 am. She asked him to have dinner and go off to sleep. But Hee became aggressive, which led to a heated argument between the two. It soon escalated into a physical fight, and Hee thrashed Pamai badly. In retaliation, she picked up a knife from the dining table and stabbed Hee a number of times in the chest," the officer said.

After Hee fell to the ground after the attack, Pamai called his driver, Mandeep Singh. "She asked him to come to the flat. When Singh arrived early in the morning, Pamai told him everything. Singh called an ambulance and took Hee to the hospital along with Pamai. By the time they reached GIMS, Hee had died. When his girlfriend came to know about Hee's death, she quietly left the hospital without informing anyone," the ADCP said.