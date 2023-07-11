Shocking double murder in Bengaluru: Man slays two former bosses using sword
The suspect who has been identified as Felix, murdered the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aeronics Internet Company, and is reportedly on the run
In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a tech company were allegedly murdered by a former employee. As per reports, the suspect attacked his two former bosses with a sword while they were inside a flat in an apartment building located in Amrutahalli, in the northeast part of the city, according to the police.
The Free Press Journal has identified the two victims as Phanindra Subramanya, the MD, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company. The two victims tragically lost their lives reportedly while being transported to the hospital.
Murder motive
The ex-employee, who has been identified as Felix, is reportedly on the run. Reports suggest that the suspect had previously left the tech company to start his own venture. However, it is believed that he held a deep grudge against Phanindra, as the latter had strongly opposed his industry practices.
Felix entered the Aeronics office at around 4 PM today, armed with a sword and a knife. He stabbed Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar before fleeing the scene. The police have initiated an investigation to apprehend the absconding suspect.
(More to follow)
