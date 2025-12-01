SHOCKING! Coimbatore man kills wife, posts chilling selfie with her body: ‘Payment for betrayal is death’

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a man murdered his estranged wife, then posted a selfie with her body on social media. The crime took place at a working woman’s hostel on Raja Naidu Street near Gandhipuram on Sunday (Nov 30) morning, after the accused was angered over suspicion of an affair with another man.

The 32-year-old man, identified as S Balamurugan from Tirunelveli, had been separated from his 30-year-old wife, Sri Priya. In a chilling move, he posted the selfie with his wife’s body on his WhatsApp status with a message, “payment for betrayal is death.”

Before the murder, the two reportedly engaged in a heated argument over a phone call after Balamurugan suspected Sripriya of having an affair with one of his relatives.

According to the police, Sri Priya had left Balamurugan four months ago due to differences of opinion. She moved to Coimbatore and began working in a bag retail shop. She also left their children, a 10-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter, with Balamurugan.

“Priya, who was staying in a working women’s hostel on Raja Naidu Street, developed an extramarital relationship with Balamurugan’s distant relative Isakki Raja, who was married with three children. On Saturday, Balamurugan met Priya in Coimbatore, asking her to end the relationship with Raja and reunite with him to lead a happy life. Priya refused to return to their native place,” an investigating officer said, as quoted by TOI.

The officer added that when Isakki Raja learned about Balamurugan’s visit, he sent an intimate photo of Priya with him to Balamurugan. This enraged Balamurugan, who once again visited Priya inebriated and demanded an explanation about the photo, which led to a heated argument between the two.

“Suddenly, Balamurugan took out a sickle from his bag and stabbed her, killing her on the spot. As she lay in a pool of blood, Balamurugan clicked a selfie with the body and posted it as his WhatsApp status,” the officer told the outlet. The incident caused chaos at the women’s hostel as the residents ran out in fear.