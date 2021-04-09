Seychelles President Ramkalawan 'son of India': Indian PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan a "son of India", highlighting his links with India.

Ramkalawan, who became the country's president last year, is of Indian origin with roots in Bihar's Gopalganj district.

During a virtual meet of the two leaders, Modi said, "Not just the people of his village Parsauni, but all Indians feel proud of his achievements. His election as president shows the faith that the people of Seychelles have in his dedication to public service."

Ramkalawan had visited India in January 2018 as part of the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentarian’s Conference and had visited his native village Parsauni. Thursday's virtual meet was the first such face-to-face interaction between the Indian PM and Ramkalawan.

Modi said India is committed to strengthening the maritime security of Seychelles and "Seychelles is central to India's vision of 'SAGAR' - 'Security and Growth for All in the Region'".

He said India is "honoured to be a partner of Seychelles in the development of its security capabilities and in meeting its infrastructural and developmental needs".

India gifted Seychelles Coast Guard a state-of-the-art Fast Patrol Vessel PS Zoroaster. Made in India and worth Rs 100 crore, the vessel is the fourth ship to be gifted by India to Seychelles.

The other vessels gifted by India include PS Topaz (in 2005), PS Constant (2014) and Patrol Boat Hermes (2016).

During the event, both sides inaugurated the Magistrates’ Court Building, built by Indian grant, 10 high impact community development projects, and handed over a 1 MW solar project. The project will generate around 14 lakh Units of power annually meeting the electricity consumption of around 400 Seychellois houses all around the year.

Seychelles was the first African country to receive the 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. India sent 50,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the Indian Ocean Island country.