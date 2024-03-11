Several people feared dead after bus catches fire in India's Ghazipur

Several people were feared dead after a bus they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Ghazipur, the news agency ANI reported on Monday (Mar 11).

Speaking to reporters, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Ilamaran said, "Some people were travelling to Ghazipur for a wedding in a bus when it came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire. Two people were injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital."

Illaraman said that further investigation was underway. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Mau SP Ilamaran says "Some people were traveling to Ghazipur for a wedding in a bus when it came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire. Two people were injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Further investigation is underway..." pic.twitter.com/YzZ1whoOrR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2024 × Citing sources, a report by the news agency IANS said that 50 people were onboard the bus when the accident took place. Locals gathered around the spot in large numbers.

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that families of the deceased would be provided $6,041 (Rs 5 lakh) and the seriously injured would be given $604.