/Security forces demolish house of Red Fort blast suspect in overnight Pulwama raid

In a swift and decisive overnight operation, security forces razed the family home of Dr. Umar Nabi, the prime suspect in the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, to the ground in Pulwama district, south Kashmir.

The demolition, carried out in the early hours of Friday, marks a stark escalation in the forces’ crackdown on terror networks linked to the November 10 attack that claimed 13 lives and injured dozens more.

The two-story structure in Koil village, Pulwama, Dr. Nabi's ancestral home, was reduced to rubble using bulldozers under heavy security cover, officials confirmed. No resistance was reported, though local residents described a tense atmosphere as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the area from midnight until dawn.

As per sources, Dr. Nabi, a 28-year-old doctor and assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, has been confirmed through DNA evidence as the driver of the white Hyundai i20 packed with explosives that detonated prematurely near the Red Fort's parking lot.

Earlier, in the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir security forces had launched a crackdown, demolishing the houses of at least ten terrorists and sympathisers across districts, including Pulwama, Anantnag, Bandipora, Shopian, Kulgam, and Kupwara, using controlled blasts and bulldozers. The targeted properties included those of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives Asif Ahmad Sheikh (also known as Asif Sheikh or Asif Shah) in Tral, Pulwama; Adil Hussain Thoker in Bijbehara, Anantnag; and Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh (also Ahsan Ahmad Sheikh) in Murran, Pulwama, as well as Jaish-e-Mohammed affiliate Amir Nazir Wani in Tral, Pulwama, and others like Jameel Ahmed Sheer Gojri in Bandipora and Haris Ahmad in Kachipora, Pulwama, to dismantle the terror ecosystem and deter further violence.