Second batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine reaches Hyderabad 

As many as 60,000 doses of the second batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Sunday.

"Pleased to share that the consignment that arrived today in Hyderabad contains 60,000 doses of the second dose component of the #SputnikV vaccine. Samples from the consignment will be sent for release to the Central Drugs Laboratory," the drug maker tweeted.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on May 14 soft launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V vaccine, which is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose (retail price).

"Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world," Nikolay Kudashev Russian Ambassador to India tweeted.

The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory.

The Indian drug-maker had earlier said these consignments will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout.