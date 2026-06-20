/School under scanner over alleged 'Pakistani' song: Annual day row in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A cultural performance at a school's annual day function in Maharashtra's Jalna district has landed in controversy after allegations that students danced to a Pakistani song during the event. The incident, which came to light after videos from the programme circulated widely on social media, has prompted police action and sparked a debate in the region.

The programme was held at a school in Partur town, where students participated in a stage performance as part of the annual gathering.

Videos from the event, showing students performing on stage in costume, were widely circulated online over the past few days. Apart from objections to the music, some complainants also raised concerns over the theme of the performance, alleging that students were seen carrying swords and portraying historical characters.

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Soon after the clips surfaced, local organisations and residents raised objections, alleging that the music played during the performance was Pakistani in origin and questioning how such content was allowed during a school programme.

Complaints were subsequently lodged with the police. The visuals led to demands for a detailed inquiry into the planning and approval of the programme.

Based on the complaints, police registered a case against the school's principal and two teachers associated with organising the programme. Investigators are now examining the viral footage and other evidence to determine the nature of the music used and whether any legal provisions were violated.

The school administration has rejected the allegations, maintaining that the performance was part of a cultural presentation and carried no political or ideological message. According to the school's version, the music in question was not a Pakistani patriotic track but background music associated with the internationally popular Turkish historical drama "Ertugrul Ghazi."

The controversy has drawn significant attention across Maharashtra, with some groups demanding strict action against those responsible for approving the performance. Others have urged restraint, arguing that conclusions should be based on the findings of the police investigation rather than social media claims.