'Say we are sorry': Hyundai, Kia India caught in Twitter storm

A social media firestorm has erupted following a tweet from a Hyundai Pakistan dealer declaring support with Pakistan's Kashmir agenda.

The tweet in question, which was posted in favour of Pakistan's 'Kashmir Solidarity Day,' requested "remembrance of those fighting for freedom in Kashmir."

A Kia Pakistan dealer also sent out a similar statement via Twitter.

This reprehensible behaviour has resulted in a backlash in India, with many advocating for a boycott of Korean goods using various hashtags on social media.

Hyundai India said in a statement that it has been committed to the Indian market for over 25 years.

"Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said.



However, many activists, leaders and Twitter users are calling for an apology from the firm.

Hi Hyundai. So many wishy-washy words not needed. All you need to say is - we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary https://t.co/wjqNh7YsXv — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 6, 2022 ×

The company further said, "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

Reiterating that India is second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view."

Hyundai Motor India further said, "As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

However, many activists and Twitter users want the company to apologise.

After Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India is the country's second-largest automobile manufacturer.

In the domestic market, it now sells 12 models, including the Creta and Venue.

The manufacturer revealed plans to invest roughly Rs 40 billion in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028 in December of last year.

Over the next few years, the company plans to release a mix of models based on its current lineup as well as wholly new cars built on its worldwide platform 'E-GMP.'

Hyundai Motor Company was founded in 1967 and now employs over 120,000 people in over 200 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)