/IIT Bombay student death: Sahil Wakode’s parents begin hunger strike, get permission to protest till 6 pm

The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have begun a hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday, September 28, demanding justice and action in connection with their son’s death.

Ravindra and Sonali Wakode have been granted permission by the police to hold the fast at Azad Maidan until 6 pm on Monday. The couple had announced the protest after raising questions over the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death and demanding action against those they have named in their complaint.

Sahil, a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, died on September 18 after he was found in his hostel room on the institute’s Powai campus. His death came hours after an examination during which he was allegedly found using a mobile phone.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The family has alleged that Sahil faced caste-based discrimination and harassment at the institute. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established.

Parents demand action as probes continue

The hunger strike comes as two separate inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death continue.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a case of alleged abetment to suicide. Police have questioned students, invigilators and institute officials as part of the probe. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the examination hall and attempting to access Sahil’s locked mobile phone.

Sahil Wakode’s parents are demanding immediate action against those named in the FIR in connection with their son’s death, including IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla. The family has also sought action against IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.

The parents are calling for an independent investigation into Sahil’s death, arguing that the probe should not be limited to an internal institutional inquiry. They have also previously sought a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding their son’s death.

The family has further alleged that Sahil faced prolonged caste-based discrimination and harassment at IIT Bombay. His father has maintained that Sahil had spoken to the family about the alleged treatment he faced at the institute before his death.

The allegations made by the family are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established.

Separately, IIT Bombay’s Board of Governors has constituted a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death. The committee has sought one week's additional time to complete its inquiry.

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was present during the examination and has been named in the FIR filed by Sahil’s family, has been sent on leave pending the investigation. The allegations against him remain under investigation.

Protests continue over inquiry

Sahil’s death had triggered protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding a fair and independent investigation. Some students have also questioned the composition of the institute’s internal inquiry committee and called for external representation.

The Wakode family has maintained that it will continue to seek answers about what happened to Sahil in the hours before his death.