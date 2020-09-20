'Saddening, unfortunate and shameful': Rajnath Singh slams opposition for ruckus in Upper House

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition for the ruckus during the discussion on Agri Bills in Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the behaviour displayed by various parties was "saddening, unfortunate and shameful".

“What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House," he said.

"It is expected of a good Opposition to help with the Parliament's proceedings. Acting for vested political interests and misleading people isn't healthy democratic practice," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha, passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)