Russian Naval ships dock at Cochin port; to take part in exercise with Indian ships

Three Russian Naval ships, part of Russia's Pacific feet on Thursday docked at the southern port of Cochin and will be taking part in PASSEX exercises with the Indian Navy later today.

Russian Naval Missile Cruiser Varyag, Destroyer Admiral Tribuz and Russian Tanker Boris Butoma are on a 2-day visit to Indian port as part of a "goodwill visit", the Indian Navy in a release said.

The release said the ships arrived at 9 am IST on Thursday and were received by Senior Indian Naval Authorities.

Captain 1st Rank Anatoly Velichko, Commanding of the detachment, who is also the Chief of Staff of the division of ships, Russian Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd Rank Roman Glushakov, Commanding Officer of RuFNS Varyag and Captain 2'd Rank Igor Tolbatov, Commanding Officer of RuFNS Admiral Tribuz called on Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Antony George.

The visit of the Russian ships is part of their long-term deployment in the Indian ocean and they had entered the region via the strait of Malacca.

The visit by Russian Naval ships come even as Moscow has been increasing its forays into the warm waters of the Indian ocean. Last year Russia became a dialogue partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association or IORA.

The 23-member body consists of countries that share shores with the Indian ocean. The region has become an area of increased strategic competition even as a large quantity of the world's energy and trade passes through it. A regular port call has been part of India, Russia Naval engagement.

Last year in May, Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs had made a similar port call. It has taken part in operations alongside the Indian naval forces.

Indian & Russian Navies continue to engage regularly through Naval Exercises such as the INDRANAVY. INS Tabar participated in the 325th Russian Navy Day in St Petersburg and exercise Indra Navy 2021. Initiated in 2003, Ex INDRA NAVY points to the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies.