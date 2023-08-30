Russian Ambassador Alipov commends India's G20 presidency, hopeful on joint statement; slams US

While the G20 summit looms, concerns have surfaced on a potential joint statement, given the contrasting positions held by the G7 nations and Russia alongside China.

Ambassador Alipov acknowledged the current impasse, noting, "At the moment, discussion looks like stuck."

He held onto optimism for a harmonious resolution, expressing hope for a solution that addresses Russia's "legitimate concerns."

Delving into the India-US dynamic, Alipov exhibited optimism about potential benefits for Russia-India relations but voiced reservations about the US stance.

He emphasised Russia's cooperative intent and stated, "US has a different approach. It openly says that they are keen to disrupt Russia-India relations, something that we cannot accept and do not encourage."

Amid the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, Alipov commended India's role in peace efforts, and appreciated the endeavours of the African nations as well.

Looking toward future collaboration, Alipov explored the prospect of incorporating India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in Russia, similar to India-UAE engagement on the matter.

He articulated the potential of this move, stating, "The increase of the use of Indian systems, RuPay and our systems will be much welcomed development."

Full interview is here:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the Indian Presidency of the G20 grouping, and the issues India has raised?



Denis Alipov: We regard the Indian Presidency in the G20 as one of the most significant developments and events of the current year. We have been very closely engaged with the Indian presidency and with member countries on the agenda that India has proposed, have come out very strongly in support of the priorities Indian presidency. On all the issues we support the focus of the group, the presidency of India in the grouping towards elevating the role and enhancing the potential of the so-called global south in the world affairs, in global governance. This is something that India stresses and we fully support this. We have supported the initiative to make the African Union full time member of the G-20.

There are various topical issues on the agenda like the climate change, like the global governance, the governance and global finances, like the tackling of various crises in the world, in the economic sphere, in climate, tackling the debt burden that has been very, very substantial, especially as regards the developing world. We hail, support the initiatives, like in digitalization something that India puts focus on, like regulation of digital currencies, like startups. We appreciate the proposals and the initiatives that India has put forward, have been very supportive of them. Convinced that the presidency will be very successful.

Sidhant Sibal: So what is Russia doing to make sure that the Indian presidency will be successful? Are you hopeful that there will be a joint statement, because it looks like there is a division with the G7 on one side, Russia and China on other side. So, do you expect the joint statement coming from the summit because while the conversations are going, India is hopeful that there will be meeting of minds.

Denis Alipov: We are hopeful of that as well. We have maintained that G20 as it has always has been, should focus on economic and financial matters, on economic and financial cooperation and should not take up on itself the geopolitical issues. For that we have the United Nations, obviously the issue of Ukrainian conflict is in the agenda currently. Our approach is that, it shouldn't be there. This is not the place to discuss political issues, such as the Ukrainian one.

The deliberations and the decision for the G20 as we know, are based on consensus. It's a consensus based group. There is a consensus on all the topics of the agenda except the Ukrainian one. And if there is no consensus on that, then obviously there shouldn't be a place for this particular issue and for similar issues on which there is no consensus.

However the G7 countries in the first place and continue to insist on including this topic into the agenda, thus disrupting the discussions and reaching of consensus within the G 20. We very much open in this process of consensus building, on this particular issues there is no one, there is not one.

The way forward would be, solution would be, to remove this item from the agenda. But as I say, the G7 continues to insist on that and obviously we have not been able so far to find a solution to that.

However, we are hopeful that, the preparation of the declaration continues, further discussions will take place and we are hopeful that there will be a formula mutually acceptable formula on which we can we can arrive. Let's see. At the moment discussion looks like stuck.

The most important way forward would be, to come to a formula, if the Ukraine issue is retained on the agenda that would take into account Russian legitimate concerns. At the moment it doesn't look so, we are still hopeful and let's see where we, or what we can come up with.

Sidhant Sibal: Russian president will not be present in person and the Russian Foreign Minister will be present something we saw at the Bali summit as well. So what's the reason that the Russian president is not present in person because relationship is quite good as well. And I'm pretty sure that there must be a lot of hopes here in Delhi that we could see the visit of the Russian president. And there are reports saying the Russian President is traveling to China for the BRI summit in October so if you can talk about that?

Denis Alipov: I'm not aware of his plans to travel elsewhere, be it China or any other country. We will know about it in due course but not aware of any such plans at the moment. As far as the G 20 Summit is concerned. We are looking forward to President Putin's participation in the summit. He had accepted the invitation with gratitude.

Also watch | India's G20 summit: Russian president to skip G20 summit in India

There was a telephone conversation between our leaders and my President explained to the Prime Minister the motives and the reasons that his unable to come in person. We appreciate it, such an opportunity to directly convey to Indian Prime Minister the reasons for which President would stay back. Obviously the situation the current situation doesn't permit the President to travel and he is required back home.

Sidhant Sibal: So now I am asking a very broad based question. Now moving on to the relationship bit. How do you see the India-Russia relationship currently, how would you characterise the relationship if you can talk about it briefly?



Denis Alipov: This is a very comprehensive question. We can speak about it at length. Relationship between India between Russia is one of the most advanced and comprehensive ones, very diversified, historical one, friendship has a legacy to it. We are very proud of this legacy. We actively communicate with each other and cooperate all possible spheres and areas, be it politics or economy or people-to-people contexts, culture, education, science and technology, various actions plans, and roadmaps, intergovernmental commissions.

What I would like to point out however, is that the relationship we have is characterised by a very valuable asset and that is trust. Because, you know, when we speak of trust, we can call the relations trustworthy. India has trustworthy relations with other countries, we have very advanced relations with other countries besides India, but the Russia-India relations stand out for this characteristics because we have proven not by words, but by actions to each other. We have proven the support of each other at the time of crisis.

And this is very important since words ultimately don't matter actions do. Such level of relations, one cannot gain overnight. Even a decade is not enough. There should be a legacy of actions, history of actions. This is something that makes our relationship a unique one. Russia and India have unique relationship but ours is also unique for this particular reason, for the reason of trust that has been displayed and gained by us through actions, this is something that we very much cherish.

Sidhant Sibal: Trade has seen an increase in momentum but there has been concern over trade deficit issue, how are you allying that concern?



Denis Alipov: The momentum is very much increasing. We have become one of the four major trade partners of India. Currently the trade volumes stands over more than $40 billion annually and it's on the rise.

We have increased the volumes of trade threefold.

Indian exports are also on the rise as well, although, as you correctly said there is a huge disbalance in trade and we are looking further increase of Indian exports towards Russia.

Something that we anticipate and hopeful of considering that the interest that we register; the interest of India to increase its exports to Russia is very obvious; interest of various Indian companies to do business with Russian counterparts is very obvious. It is very evident the other way, the opposite direction and that is on which we are focused, something that we discussed between the governments and something which we encourage private companies, private players from both sides to participate and to be more active. Then there is an obvious interest and we are hopeful that it would result in the increase of exports and the increase of investments-related cooperation as well. There are huge opportunities for increase of Russian investments in India and the Indian investments in Russia in particular. In particular at the current stage opportunities are huge for the for the Indian businesses in Russia.

Sidhant Sibal: Usage of national currencies has been a key focus, what has been the update on the Rupee-Ruble mechanism. There have been reports that focus is on usage of Dhiram or Yuan. Is the mechanism working? Is Russia okay with Indian Rupee?

Denis Alipov: We are very much okay with Indian Rupees, we are even more okay with Russian Rubles. Mechanism has been established and I would agree that it doesn't work properly at the moment. For various reasons but we have been in regularly regular conversation with each other on how to fine tune it and to make it more efficient, other currencies are also in the use as well, but this is not priority. We are keen to make Rupee-Ruble mechanism, working route, an efficient way to do this financial relationship between our countries. We will be happy with dollar, other hard currencies but as you know the US and Europe do not allow that.

Sidhant Sibal: India recently had a pact with the UAE for trading in national currencies, do you see that as the way forward for India and Russia to trade in national currencies or that as model to trade with Russia via the UAE?



Denis Alipov: Frankly, I do not think so that it should be a major route for our financial relationship, for transactions between our countries. What we however, welcomed and took notice of is the agreements, the prospects of the use of UPI system in the UAE, right. Same can be very fruitfully applied in our bilateral relationship, we have similar system in Russia. We have an alternative, similar system, similar to RuPay and the increase of the use of Indian systems, RuPay and our systems will be much welcomed development and we are in talks with each other on this will. I am very much hopeful that we will arrive at a mutually agreed arrangement because of the use of these systems in our countries.

Sidhant Sibal: India has strong relations with many of the P5 countries, one is the US. Do you think that a strong India-US relationship could impact a historic and another strong relationship as India and Russia relationship?



Denis Alipov: We hope that it would benefit the Russia-India relations. We do not develop our bilateral relations to the detriment of India's relations with other countries. India doesn't do anything of the kind either. However, the US has a different approach, it openly says that they are keen to disrupt Russia-India relations, something that we cannot accept and do not encourage. Our relations with India, I would repeat is aimed for the good, and very positive. We do not accept zero sum gain in international relations. We welcome the increase in India-US relations, the strengthening of this relationship, and I do hope they would not influence the relations that we have between us. India is not interested in that of course, this is quite obvious. So, you know the relations, the bilateral relations; any bilateral relations should be positive in nature and create a positive atmosphere. We do not develop our relations with India, against anybody and hopeful that the US also continues with its relationship with India, not against Russia or anyone else but for the good and not for the bad.

Sidhant Sibal: So, now moving gears to S-400; it's a conversation which has been part of the relationship between the two countries. What is the update as to when the entire system can arrive to India? There have been reports saying that they would be delayed or there are delays because of the Ukraine conflict, if you can clarify on that?

Denis Alipov: As far as S-400 is concerned, supplies, delivering we have a plan a mutually agreed plan, according to which we proceed with the deliveries with this agreement. There is a timetable. I would not like to elaborate on that. But there is a timetable mutually agreed upon, we proceed in full accordance with those mutual understandings, agreements as far as the S400 deliveries are concerned.

Sidhant Sibal: So, the energy competition has become a major pillar of this relationship, other than of course defense, space. On energy cooperation if you can talk about where the trajectory is going because India has substantially increased energy imports from Russia despite the Western pressure as well. So, how do you see the prospects of this cooperation going forward?

Denis Alipov: We are very optimistic about the prospects of our energy cooperation and not only in oil supplies, in hydrocarbon sector but also in nuclear energy sector. As you know we have our flagship project, the Kudankulam nuclear power plant which is going on track, and this is the only example of nuclear energy cooperation.

As far as the oil supplies are concerned, they are on the rise.

The level fluctuates obviously but generally the there is a increase of supplies. We are keen to continue with this dynamics.

But besides supplies we have been very closely engaged on investment projects both ways. We have huge investments projects in India, India has invested a lot in the Russian energy sector. There are very good prospects in Russia's Arctic shelf and various projects that we have in our territory. And so this is one area and sector of our cooperation that has one of the brightest prospects.

Sidhant Sibal: The BRICS expansion is being seen as important geopolitical moment, how do you see this expansion as a rise of new geopolitical order, which is non western world.



Denis Alipov: This is where many make a mistake, we do not want to make non-western world order while cooperating within the BRICS.

This is an erroneous approach and erroneous understanding. The expansion and the interaction on the BRICS, however, show that the member countries and those aspirants and new entrants are keen to more actively participate in global governance are keen to have a stronger voice among Global governments and international relations; to have a stronger voice and an equal place in world affairs, aspire for democracy in international relations, which is also very important, when you have the opportunity to speak, participate on equal basis on decision making as regards to various topical issues, where you are not forced to follow somebody's other line, either by direct force them to do that, or forceful persuasion to follow someone else's line.

BRICS proposes such a platform for an equal cooperation and it is consensus based group and all the decisions are by consensus and all are equal in the grouping.

When we speak of multipolar world order, we speak about the equal right of each country to play its role and participate in international decision making, something probably that these countries don't see in other groups, like for example the G7. At first glance there is decision that are being taken in the G7, are being discussed first and all the countries equally participate in the talks, but ultimately lets be frank that there is one, first amongst the equal in the group and US has its way always.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can give update on the Ukraine conflict and how do you see India's stance?

Denis Alipov: The flighting continues as we know, we have on many occasions maintained that we are open to peaceful resolution.

However, Ukraine says it is not interested in talks with Russia.

The western support for Ukraine continues with weapons supplies. Obviously all this is not conducive to efforts towards peace but we appreciate the efforts of African countries and India's approach in finding an acceptable formula for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The formula that President Zelensky has to that end, is not the one which we can take as the basis for the peace. It is very open and evident ultimatum towards Russia.

They have couple meetings in Copenhagen and Jeddah at which Zelensky formula was discussed but we don't see prospects in implementing that, because it is one-sided formula and promoted the interest of the opposing party deliberating opposing the interests of Russia.

You cannot find the solution to crisis by ignoring the interest of Russia. I would remind that nothing would had happened if the European countries and the US had listened to us, for decades tried to impress upon them that we need to have to have mutually acceptable security situation in Europe.

Russia will not go anywhere, we will have Europe as our neighbour, Europe will have Russia as its neighbour, can't live with neighbours in confrontation. We can't have security situation if neighbour feels the danger from outside, something we should have addressed, and we spoke very openly about it and warned that we should not allow situation to come to an open conflict. Our viewpoint has always been dismissed as irrelevant.

Sidhant Sibal: My last question is on visa free travel, if you can talk about that, and may be Hindi since you know it well.



Denis Alipov: (In Hindi) Hindi toh puri ati hai aur maney Hindi Moscow se sikhi bhut saal phely, tabh se abhiyass kam karta hun. Yeh samsya hai. Angrei mai zyada fluent hun, Hindi mai zyada abhiyas karunga, zarrur. Visa travel key barey mai bol kar mai yeh kahna chahta hun ki Russ Bharat ko ik prastav diya tha kuch samney phley, tourist groups key liye. (I know Hindi, I learnt it in Moscow long time ago, but have been practising it less, which is a problem. Will practice it more. On Visa Free travel, can say that Russia has given proposal to India some time for tourist groups)

It will be interesting proposal for Indian side, discussed at the moment, we hope that we can have such visa free travel arrangement for groups of tourist. From the first of this year, we have introduced the Electonic visa arrangement that do not require Indian applicants to come to visa center or the embassy to getting visa, it can be done online, it can be done in person.