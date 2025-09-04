/Rolls-Royce expressed interest to setup MRO unit in Tamil Nadu, says government

Following a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and officials from the Rolls-Royce group in the UK, the Tamil Nadu Government announced that the British Defence and Aerospace firm expressed strong interest in expanding its operations in Tamil Nadu, with the addition of a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul, research and development, training centre and a significant expansion of its IAMPL joint venture in Hosur. Notably, Rolls-Royce is among the few conglomerates that plays a leading role in high-end jet engine manufacturing for civilian and military use.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Government announced signing MoUs with a wide range of European firms from domains including defence and aerospace, shipbuilding intelligence, renewable energy, textile technology, and design. These MoUs were inked during Chief Minister Stalin's ongoing TN RISING European tour.

These MoUs represent long-term strategic steps for Tamil Nadu in high-value and future-relevant sectors, positioning it as a national and global leader, the Government said. Lloyd's List Intelligence (SEASEARCHER) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai. The expansion by Lloyd's, a world leader in maritime risk management, insurance and ship tracking analytics, will significantly enhance Tamil Nadu's capabilities in shipbuilding, port management and maritime technology. Its flagship SEASEARCHER facility provides real-time visibility into global ship movements, ownership structures and port operations. This will boost Tamil Nadu's vast blue economy potential.

Wilson Power & Distribution Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu to set up a new power transformer manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs. 300 crore and employment of 543 people. More than 80 to 90 percent of its production will go towards renewable energy projects. This will directly contribute to Tamil Nadu becoming a green energy manufacturing capital and strengthen its clean technology value chain.

Strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as India's leading textile export hub, Britannia RFID Technologies India, a subsidiary of UK-headquartered Britannia Garment Packaging, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a high-capacity RFID Tag manufacturing unit in Tiruppur and Namakkal with an investment of Rs. 520 crore and employment to 550 people. This will help in digitizing the traceability and supply chain in the garment sector.