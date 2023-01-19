Republic day parade 2023 ticket booking online: Step-by-step guide, get free metro ride, all you need to know

Republic day parade ticket booking has become easier than ever! People can access the government website to book tickets hassle-free online. Even admit cards, parking labels and invitation cards will also be issued through the government portal only. India is celebrating its 74th Republic day on 26th January 2023, and the government is planning to sell a total of 32,000 tickets to the general public. The ticket price for the Republic day parade ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 500. Scroll down if you want to know how to book tickets for different Republic day events from your mobile phone or laptop.

How to book republic day parade ticket online?

You can book online tickets for different Republic day events by following these four simple steps on your device.

Step 1: Sign in to the account associated with your mobile number or create an account by registering at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in to purchase tickets.

A user's name, father's or husband's name, date of birth, cellphone number, and permanent residence are among the information that must be entered.

Then enter the OTP.

Step 2: Choose the event you wish to go to.

There are several options, including FDR - Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal - Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat - FDR and Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

The website will display the different kinds and numbers of tickets that are currently offered, together with their associated costs and enclosures.

Step 3: Fill out each attendee's information and upload identification.

One contact number/account can only be used to book a total of ten tickets.

According to the website, all users must present ID verification that includes their complete address in order to avoid having their ticket(s) cancelled. Aadhaar cards, licences, passports, and voter IDs are all acceptable forms of identification.

File types must be under 1 MB in size and in the.png or.jpg file format. PDFs won’t be accepted.

Step 4: Continue with the payment and finish your order.

Authorities will scan each ticket's distinctive QR code at the parade's location.

There will also be offline booths set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan and the Parliament House for those unable to purchase tickets online.

Where to watch livestream of the Republic day parade 2023

In case you don’t want to physically attend the Republic day events to avoid braving cold weather, you can also enjoy the free livestream and broadcast of the event at your home. The live streams will be freely available through a number of sites. People can see the lavish celebrations of the event by going to the official website, https://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/. The event will also be broadcast live by Doordarshan and the Press Bureau of India.

Free metro ride for Republic day parade digital ticket holders