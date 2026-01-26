/Republic Day celebrated with enthusiasm at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and Bakshi Stadium amid tight security

Srinagar witnessed a vibrant display of patriotism and enthusiasm on the 77th Republic Day as tourists and local residents from various parts of the country gathered at the historic Lal Chowk to celebrate the occasion. People hoisted the national tricolour near the iconic Clock Tower and participated in celebrations, with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai "echoing through the area.

“It’s a dream come true for me. We had only heard of Lal Chowk and today we are so lucky to be celebrating Republic day right in front of Ghanta Ghar,” said Rashmi, Tourist, Gujarat,

Lal Chowk, once associated with controversy, violence, and incidents of stone-pelting, presented a strikingly different picture this year. Thousands of people were seen celebrating Republic Day peacefully, holding the tricolour with pride.

The national flag was visible across the square as people marked January 26 in diverse ways. A strong sense of enthusiasm and patriotic spirit filled the air, some people danced, others took selfies and waved the tricolour. Many expressed pride in being able to celebrate Republic Day at Kashmir’s historic Lal Chowk.

“We had come to play the tournament, and it coincided with celebrating Republic Day. We have won medals and now are celebrating the Republic Day at Iconic Ghanta Ghar, “ said Avinash, Rajasthan.

Along with tourists, a large number of local residents were present, including young children who enthusiastically waved the tricolour. Such scenes were rare in Kashmir prior to 2019, particularly at Lal Chowk, where tight security arrangements often restricted public movement during national events. In recent years, however, Republic Day celebrations at the site have become more open and participatory, reflecting visible changes in the region.

Meanwhile, Republic Day was also celebrated with great fervour at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary presided over the function.

Security was also put on high alert across the Union territory. Not only the hinterland but security was heightened on the Line of Control and International Border as well.