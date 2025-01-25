Republic Day 2025: As India is all set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day on Sunday (Jan 26), marking the historic adoption of its constitution in 1950, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

However, the ceremony differs from the one which happens on Independence Day, August 15 as on that occasion, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag.

Both unfurling and hoisting are two different ways of displaying the national flag.

Key difference between hoisting and unfurling

Hoisting a flag means raising it from the base of the pole to the top, which allows it to wave freely in the wind. The Prime Minister pulls the flag upward to its peak as the national anthem plays.

It represents the country's hard-earned freedom and the sacrifices made by the national leaders during the independence movement.

On the contrary, unfurling means unfolding the flag that is already attached to a rope at the top of the pole. The President pulls a cord to release the flag, which is then accompanied by a shower of flowers.

This represents India's commitment to constitutional values and democracy.

Why president unfurls flag on Jan 26 and not PM?

The President of India unfurls the flag on Republic Day every year as the president is the ceremonial head of the state and the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces.

It further reflects the nation's unity and sovereignty under the president's leadership.

On the contrary, the prime minister leads the government of India and is the head of government, hence does not perform this role on Republic Day.

The protocols for Republic Day celebrations, including the flag unfurling, are part of the established ceremonial roles in India, however, there is no such single document that clearly states this.

(With inputs from agencies)