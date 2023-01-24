Republic Day 2023: Delhi Police issues travel advisory, routes to avoid, metro services, shops & more

Republic Day 2023: In light of Republic Day celebrations in India, the Delhi police has issued a travel advisory for the residents. This year the government of India has planned a Bharat Parva at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31 in the national capital. Authorities will divert the traffic movement from several routes amid the Republic Day 2023 practices. These routes include the Delhi Gate, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Chhatta Rail Chowk, Shanti Van, T-Point Subhash Marg and the GPO (Kashmiri Gate). They have also advised people going to railway stations or bus stands to leave early for their destinations. According to the police, if individuals will use public transport, it might reduce the traffic on roads on Republic Day. "Park your vehicles only at designated lots and avoid roadside parking. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory read.

What routes to avoid on Republic Day 2023?

Delhi police might set traffic constraints or deviations from some busy routes. They include Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothiyan Road (from GPO to Chhatta Rail Chowk), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk).

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcase the cave shrine of Amarnath, feature a drone show and more.

Is Delhi Metro closed on Republic Day 2023?

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. Thus, some selected metro stations will remain closed on the occasion to ensure security. Parking areas at the metro stations will stay shut from 6 AM on January 25 to 2 PM on January 26.

Delhi metro authorities have modified the yellow, blue and violet lines for Republic Day 2023. The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from 6 AM to 12 noon. In Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations, entry and exit will stay closed from 8:45 AM to 12:00 Noon. Other lines will remain open throughout the day.

Will shops remain closed on Republic Day 2023?