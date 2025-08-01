Reports of Nimisha’s death penalty revocation incorrect, says MEA, urges for caution in ‘sensitive case’

The Indian government on Friday refuted reports claiming that the death sentence of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has been revoked and an agreement has been reached for her release and urged restraint and caution in speculative reporting around the “sensitive and complex” case. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a media briefing that India is working “through all possible channels" to bring home Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse facing death penalty in Yemen.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As I had informed you earlier, this is a sensitive matter, and the Government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence. We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue.”

“I would once again reiterate that this is a sensitive and complex case. Media reports based on misinformation and speculation are most unhelpful, and we would urge all to be mindful of this. I would urge to refrain from believing any media report. Please wait for an update from us.”

‘I so badly want to see her’: Nimisha’s daughter said in appeal

The MEA statement came days after Nimisha’s 13-year-old daughter Mishel went to Yemen to plead for her mother’s life. Mishel, who has not seen her mother in over a decade, was accompanied by her father, Tomy Thomas, and Global Peace Initiative founder Dr KA Paul.

In an emotional video message delivered in both Malayalam and English, Mishel said, “I love you, mummy. Please help bring my mother back home. I so badly want to see her. I miss you, mummy.”

Tomy, also speaking from Yemen, appealed directly to the authorities, saying, “Please save my wife Nimisha Priya and help her reach her hometown.”

Murder of Yemeni business partner after harassment

Nimisha Priya, a trained nurse from Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2008 and later opened her own clinic. In 2017, she was arrested for the alleged murder of her former business partner, Talal Abdo Mehdi. As per Yemeni law, foreigners can only start their business with a local partner.

Authorities claim she attempted to sedate him to retrieve her passport, reportedly held by him without consent, but the sedative proved fatal. She alleged that Mahdi had harassed her for money, seized her passport, forged documents to pose as her husband, and subjected her to physical and emotional abuse. In 2018, she was convicted by a trial court in Yemen.

The execution, scheduled for July 16, was suspended after sustained diplomatic outreach from India. The MEA said it is providing full legal assistance to Nimisha’s family, including visa support and consular access, and deputed a team of legal and Sharia experts to Yemen.

The case is complex, as under Yemeni Sharia law, the victim’s family holds the right to pardon in exchange for diyyah (blood money). However, the brother of the deceased, Abdelfattah Mehdi, has publicly refused any clemency, saying, “There can be no pardon for the crime.”

Mediation by Grand Mufti

Reports saying the Kerala nurse's death penalty was revoked emerged on July 28 after the information was revealed by the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, popularly known as Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar. Reports said that he had mediated with Yemeni authorities.