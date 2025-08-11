/Red Fort security fails for the third time: Mock terrorist with bomb walks in just days before Independence Day

Just days before India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, a third "dummy" security breach was missed by the Red Fort security personnel. As per reports, a "dummy terrorist" from the Delhi Police's special cell snuck into the Red Fort on Friday (Aug 8). The dummy terrorist even managed to carry mock explosives up to the children's exposure, according to reports. This was the third such security lapse during mock drills ahead of August 15 celebrations.

What happened?

Citing a Delhi police officer, Hindustan Times reports that the dummy terrorist entered the Red Fort premises by scaling a wall near the Nishad Raj Road petrol pump. He then "spent considerable time loitering" in the high-security seating zone and even took selfies and recorded videos among security personnel before leaving.

Photos and videos of the mock security breach were later shared with the police headquarters and the Prime Minister's security unit as per protocol. However, no disciplinary action has been taken against the erring officers.

Third such breach

This was the third security drill that ended in a breach in recent days. Previously, seven police personnel were suspended after failing to stop a man from entering the Red Fort premises with a dummy bomb during a similar mock drill. Recently, five Bangladeshi nationals were also apprehended while attempting to enter the Red Fort.

As per officials, at least 15 such mock drills have been successfully completed. In a statement, Raja Banthia, Deputy commissioner of police (North) said that the drills were routine affair and "We continue to do them to rule out any shortcomings and we have conducted several successful drills where the mock operatives were caught".

"Three subversion attempt mock drills and two dummy infiltration drills by Special Branch, nine dummy infiltration attempts by local vigilance branch and one subversion attempt mock drill of Special Cell have been successful, in which the dummy suspects were caught," said another officer.

