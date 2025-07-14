/Rath Yatra procession in Toronto hurled with eggs, India demands accountability

After a Rath Yatra procession in Canada's Toronto was disrupted after unknown individuals hurled eggs at devotees, India denounced the act and said the matter has strongly been taken up with the Canadian authorities to make the perpetrators accountable. The incident has sparked allegations of racism and xenophobia.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the incident "regrettable".

Speaking to the media on Monday (July 14) Jaiswal said, "Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony."

"We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable," he further said adding, "We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people."

Earlier today former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed deep concern over the incident.

“Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during Ratha Jatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of Odisha, for whom this festival holds profound emotional and cultural significance," he said on X.

The video of the incident was posted on Instagram by sangnabajaj with caption, "Someone from a nearby building threw eggs at us…Why? Because faith makes noise? Because joy looked unfamiliar?."