Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan reportedly attempted suicide in jail

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, reportedly attempted suicide in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore.

According to Nalini’s lawyer Advocate P Pugalenthi “There was a quarrel between Nalini and another life convict. The other person complained to the jailer about the tussle. Jailer conducted an enquiry with Nalini. It is said that Nalini was severely disturbed and attempted suicide.”

“Some say that Nalini threatened to take the extreme step and someday. She’s endured much more torture and fought it legally. It is doubtful if she would resort to an extreme measure for such a reason. I have known her as a fighter who stands up for her rights, we need to understand if there is some other serious issue,” added Advocate P Pugalenthi.

Last year Nalini, one of the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case had demanded mercy killing along with her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, who is also a convict in the case.

Nalini Sriharan, the lone surviving member of the five-member squad behind the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, has been serving a life term in Vellore Central Prison for the past 29 years.

Nalini and her husband Murugan, a Sri Lankan national, are among the seven convicts in the case who are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

The seven convicts are AG Perarivalan, V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan. They include both Indians and Sri Lankans.



