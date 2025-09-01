/Rajasthan man awarded death penalty: He poured acid on wife for her dark complexion, then burnt her

A court in India's Udaipur awarded a man death penalty for setting his wife on fire for her dark complexion and weight, officials said on Sunday. Kishan would always harass and taunt her wife Laxmi for her looks. The court found Kishan guilty of murdering his wife by pouring acid on her body and setting her on fire.

While awarding the death penalty to Kishan, the court said that such cases have become frequent and in order to deter people from resorting to such crimes, the man has been given death penalty.

Kishan was so obsessed with fair complexion that he one day bought a medicine for her which he claimed would make her fair. After he bought the medicine, he applied it all over his wife's body despite objection from Laxmi, who complained of an acidic smell.

The man, however, refused to believe her and lit an incense stick on her stomach after which the woman's body caught fire. Kishan did not stop and poured the remaining liquid on her, leading to severe burns and later her death.

Public prosecutor Dinesh Paliwal said that Kishan was obsessed with fair complexion and wanted his wife who gain the complexion for which he took the extreme step of pouring acid on her body and setting her on fire.