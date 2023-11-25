Rajasthan election: Indian state sees voter turnout of 72% | Top updates

The assembly election in the Indian state of Rajasthan took place on Saturday (Nov 25). Voting began for 199 assembly seats at 7 am and was concluded at 6 pm. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 72.73 per cent. The top contenders in this election are the ruling Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voting took place on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by political parties which ended on Thursday. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on Dec 3. The Congress is eyeing another term in Rajasthan while the BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's a look at the top updates:

> A voter of 70.15 per cent was recorded on election day on Saturday. Tight security arrangements were in place to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

> Over 52 million voters cast their votes in 51,890 polling stations across Rajasthan, a report by the news agency ANI said. Of these, 2.2 million people were first-time voters.

> ANI reported that over 102,000 security personnel were deployed across polling booths to ensure peaceful voting. These included nearly 70,000 police personnel and 700 companies of the Central Armed Security Forces (CAPF). #WATCH | Dholpur, Rajasthan: After clashes erupt near polling booth in Khoole Ka Pura village, Bari tehsil, DM Anil Kumar Agarwal says, "...There are no signs of firing but stones were pelted. Polling booths are absolutely safe...Some personal vehicles have been damaged...The… pic.twitter.com/KetpBJDBuf — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023 × > Clashes erupted near a polling booth in Khoole Ka Pura village, Bari tehsil. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Anil Kumar Agarwal said, "There are no signs of firing but stones were pelted. Polling booths are absolutely safe...Some personal vehicles have been damaged...The atmosphere is peaceful currently, we all are here."

> Earlier in the day, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra appealed to people to take part in the voting process in a peaceful manner. Casting his vote at a polling booth in Jaipur, Mishra said, "I appeal to everyone to take part in voting peacefully."

> Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he was hoping that his party would get a majority on December 3. "...People have taken the decision and sealed the future of Rajasthan in the boxes (EVMs)," Pilot told reporters. #WATCH | Tonk: On Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot says "...People have taken the decision and sealed the future of Rajasthan in the boxes (EVMs). I am hopeful that Congress will get a majority on December 3, when the counting will be done. I even want… pic.twitter.com/m0WUCHpOV4 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023 × > "I even want to thank our opposition for putting forward their views. The elections have concluded very well. Everyone will wait for December 3 now and I hope Congress will form its government in Rajasthan...If we cross the majority mark, Congress MLAs and the high command will decide on what role will be given to whom..." Pilot added.

> In the previous assembly election in 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Congress formed the government with Ashok Gehlot as chief Minister, and the party got support from independent and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs.