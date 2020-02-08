Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa, Modi hold delegation-level talks in Delhi 

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is on a four-day visit to India, held delegation-level talks with Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

This is Rajapaksa's first official visit abroad after taking office.

Defence and maritime security, trade, and tourism were on top of the agenda as the two leaders met.

''The scheduled meetings will build on the strong relationship that already exists between the two countries,'' he said ahead of his meeting with Modi.

Rajapaksa's visit to India follows President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit in November when India announced a 450 million dollars line of credit to the island nation.

Rajapaksa hopes to finalise its implementation.

With two Tamil ministers in the Rajapaksa government are reportedly in the 10-member delegation, impending political solutions concerning the Sri Lankan Tamils could be brought up, soruces said.

The Lankan PM is also expected to visit religious sites such as Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupathi.

Earlier, Rajapaksa met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. He also attended ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan where Modi was present.

He also paid tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.