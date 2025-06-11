/Raja Raghuvanshi met accused while trekking, Sonam insisted they join: More details emerge in Meghalaya murder case

Meghalaya murder case: As the investigation continues, Anand Kurmi, one of the accused arrested for killing the Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, has revealed that he was trekking with Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband on May 23. During an interrogation by the police, Anand confessed that it was Sonam who insisted that the accused men join her and Raja.

He said that Sonam told Raja that since the area they were in was in the forest, she was scared, and it would be better if more people stayed there. Raja agreed and let the four men join him and Sonam on the trek. Police said that after this, the wife allegedly murdered Raja with Raj Kushwaha and other men.

Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore

Moreover, police made a big claim that Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore after allegedly murdering her husband and met with her “lover” to plan her next move. The Madhya Pradesh Police claimed that Sonam met Raj Kushwaha in a rented room and planned ahead. She later went 2,000km away to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have further alleged that Sonam was deliberately confusing authorities to affect the investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage, and Railway records show that she may have taken a train from Guwahati to Patna after May 23-24 to confuse police and lead the investigation by dodging flight records.

“We have CCTV footage of her getting off a Guwahati-Patna train. The route was chosen to misguide investigators,” a senior UP police officer told the Times of India.

‘She said her phone was stolen and...’

After Sonam Raghubanshi’s arrest on June 9 from a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road, the owner of the eatery, Sahil Yadav, talked about what he saw the night before her arrest.

Yadav, who runs the Kashi Dhaba, said Sonam came to the dhaba around 1 at night.

“It was around 1 in the night, she came to the shop crying. She said she wanted to make a call at her home. So I gave her my mobile and she called her family. Then I suggested she sit at a place. Later, I called the police and they came and arrested her,” Yadav told news agency PTI.

