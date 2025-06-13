Authorities have uncovered a disturbing plan behind the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. According to Meghalaya police, the conspirators initially planned to murder any random woman, burn her body, and pass it off as his wife, Sonam. The goal was to buy Sonam more time to remain hidden after Raja’s death.

The police discovered that the suspected boyfriend of Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, was the mastermind and Sonam was the co-conspirator in the murder plot of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Vivek Syiem, East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, told PTI, "The conspiracy to eliminate Raja was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj, while the woman had agreed to the plot."

Escape in burqa

According to media reports, after the killing, Sonam managed to flee Meghalaya disguised in a burqa. She used various means of transportation—including taxis, buses, and trains to travel to Uttar Pradesh.

Three failed attempts

Police confirmed that this was not the group’s first attempt to take Raja’s life. Three previous efforts to murder him were unsuccessful.

In a press briefing, Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, told reporters, “Raja Raghuvanshi was killed in the fourth attempt. They wanted to get rid of him in different places earlier. They also wanted to get rid of Raja's body somewhere in Guwahati, but it did not materialise. They wanted to eliminate him in Nongriat but they did not find a place to dispose the body, they wanted to do it between Mawlakhiat and Weisawdong when Raja went to the washroom. But it didn't fructify. They finally did it in Weisawdong.”

"Sonam and Raja reached Guwahati to visit Kamakhya after marriage. The killers had already reached on May 19. Their initial plan was to kill Raja in Guwahati, but Sonam had planned to go to Shillong and Sohra. Therefore, this plan was shelved," Syiem added.

Notably, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya when Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring contract killers, Meghalaya police had said on Monday (June 9).

Authorities had found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday (June 7) at night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was carried to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she was arrested after surrendering.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang had also said that three other people were also nabbed along with Sonam in the alleged murder. One of the accused was found in Uttar Pradesh, and two were in Indore.

All three accused arrested told the police that Sonam hired them to kill her husband.