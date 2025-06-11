Meghalaya murder case: Amid the ongoing investigation into the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, police said that Sonam paid ₹15 lakh to Raj Kushwaha and other accused for murdering her husband on their honeymoon. The Meghalaya Police said that Raj said he dropped the plan to go to Shillong and even suggested others do the same, but it was Sonam who insisted.

“Raj Kushwaha claims he didn’t want to support Sonam, and at the last moment, cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya. He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets,” a senior police officer from Indore, who is working with the Meghalaya police on the investigation, told HT.

“Even at the last moment, the three refused to kill, but Sonam insisted and said she would give ₹15 lakh for that. Police are verifying these claims,” he added.

The officer also claimed that she gave ₹15,000 in cash to the accused men by taking it from her husband’s wallet.

Sonam returned to Indore after the murder

Moreover, police have also claimed that Sonam returned to Indore after allegedly killing Raja and met Raj, whom police are calling her lover. The Meghalaya Police said she met Raj in a rented room and discussed the plan for further actions.

Police have further alleged that Sonam was deliberately confusing authorities to affect the investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage, and Railway records show that she may have taken a train from Guwahati to Patna after May 23-24 to confuse police and lead the investigation by dodging flight records.

“We have CCTV footage of her getting off a Guwahati-Patna train. The route was chosen to misguide investigators,” a senior UP police officer told the Times of India.

The news agency also reported that the Indore Police has said that the accused tried to kill Raja Raghvanshi by “pushing him off a cliff,” but they failed.