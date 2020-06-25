Railways cancels regular passenger trains till this date; special trains to run

In the wake of deadly coronavirus pandemic, Railways on Thursday, cancelled all regular trains till August 12, 2020, in a notification issued today.

All special Rajdhani, mail and express trains, however, will continue to operate.

"It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail and Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020," the Railway Board said in the notification.

However, the special 230 trains will continue to function, said the national transporter.

Also, all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains from 1 July-12 August stand cancelled and a full refund will be generated, said Railways.

All regular train services were cancelled since March 25 when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began.



(With inputs from agencies)