Rahul Gandhi's party video goes viral, spotted at a nightclub in Nepal

After a video of him visiting a foreign nightclub surfaced on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is once again in the BJP's crosshairs. The video quickly became viral on the internet.

The viral video has gone viral at a time when Congress is in the midst of a leadership crisis, with the party's attempt to bring in poll strategist Prashant Kishor failing.

This is not, however, a secret visit. He was in Kathmandu for a wedding, it had been announced and reported by local newspapers.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nepal's capital city on Monday afternoon, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Bhim Udas, a former Nepali ambassador to Myanmar, was quoted in the daily as claiming that he had issued an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to attend his daughter's wedding.

According to the Nepali publication, Udas' daughter Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is marrying Nima Martin Sherpa.

According to a Kathmandu Post article, Rahul Gandhi visited Kathmandu in August 2018 on his route to Kailash Mansarovar.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's I-T in-charge, tweeted the video, saying, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate (sic).”



Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate...

Despite the fact that the visit was not a secret, the twitterati couldn't remain quiet, with comments, trolling, and memes.

