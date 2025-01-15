Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, caused a stir on Wednesday (Jan 15) with his statement that the Congress Party is not only battling the BJP and RSS, but also "the Indian State."

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi launched an attack on the BJP and RSS, accusing them of dominating all major institutions in the country.

"Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," Gandhi said.

In his address, Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is silencing the voices of Dalits, minorities, backward castes, and tribals. According to Gandhi, the Prime Minister seeks to "crush the voice" of the nation.

Congress inaugurates new headquarters

During the event, the Congress announced the naming of its new headquarters in the national capital as "Indira Bhawan," with a library dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. After more than 45 years at 24 Akbar Road, the party is relocating to Indira Gandhi Bhawan at Kotla Marg. The building, inaugurated by Sonia Gandhi in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders, is designed with modern facilities.

Gandhi's comments quickly drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda accused him of revealing the "ugly truth" about the Congress.

"Hidden no more, Congress's ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader. I 'compliment' Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows - that he is fighting the Indian state! His repeated actions have also strengthened this belief. Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society," Nadda said.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also condemned Gandhi’s comments, saying, "Rahul Gandhi has now declared open war against the Indian State itself. This is straight out of George Soros’s playbook," referring to the American-Hungarian billionaire.

