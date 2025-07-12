/Radhika Yadav wanted to move to Dubai, Australia, not China: 'Many restrictions...'

WhatsApp texts exchanged between Radhika Yadav, the 25-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her father in Gurugram, and her friend revealed that she wanted to live away from home because of “too many restrictions”. She told one of her coaches, Ajay Yadav, that she wanted to live "independently" for a while. She said in one of the chats that she didn't want to move to China because she wouldn't be able to adjust to exotic-meat-based local food. She, however, was open to moving to Dubai and Australia.

Radhika Yadav was allegedly killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, because the latter was upset with her financial independence and wanted her to shut down her tennis academy.

Deepak Yadav allegedly shot her four times when she was working in the kitchen. The 49-year-old man has been arrested.

"See, food will be an issue in China. Dubai, Australia, etc, is alright. I have family in Australia, and I have you in Dubai," she told Yadav, according to NDTV.

She said she would get out in "1-2 months", and she would do anything for that.

She told Ajay in another text that her family members were good, but she wanted to live independently because there were many restrictions.

“Family members are fine. But I want to live an independent life for some time. I want to enjoy it, but there are a lot of restrictions here,” she said.

She also told Ajay Yadav that her father was not ready to send her abroad.

Another coach of Radhika said that he never saw anything amiss between the father-daughter duo. He said he knew them for years, and that the duo used to travel together.

Deepak Yadav had been upset with her daughter because his villagers used to taunt him that he lived on her daughter's earnings.