/Radhika Yadav murder: Tennis player's music video co-actor says 'father was happy...'

Inam-ul-Haq, the co-actor of Radhika Yadav in a music video, said on Saturday that he had no connection with her mother and that he had not been in contact with her after shooting the video. Yadav, a tennis player, was murdered earlier this week in Gurugram, allegedly by her father because he was upset with her financial independence.

The victim used to run a tennis academy in Gurugram, and her father, Deepak Yadav, was upset with it, the police said, adding he shot her from behind four times when she was working in the kitchen. There were reports that Deepak was upset with her reels on social media and the video.

Haq said that after their professional engagement, they never met.

"I met her (Radhika) for the first time in the Tennis Premier League, which was held in Delhi. After that, I met her in a music video. She was an actor to me. I have worked with many actresses... She just came for the shooting of the music video, and then she left... We just gave her agood luckamount. The production of the video was unpaid. After that, we never contacted each other," he said.

He also lamented that social media users were attempting to give a Hindu-Muslim angle to the murder. "This incident is being given a Hindu-Muslim angle too. I don't know why it is being done. I don't have anything to do with this case...Radhika has no social media. There is just a video clip on YouTube; that's why it is being highlighted repeatedly," he added.

"There was neither any kind of friendship nor any relationship between Radhika and me," he said.

He said Radhika's mother had come to the shooting of the song. "On the set, she also mentioned that her father liked the song, which means she also took permission from her father. When we met her for the first time, she told us that she wants to work in this line (film line)," he added.

He also said that she regularly activated and deactivated her Instagram account.

Radhika Yadav was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday. The police said that since Deepak was prosperous, he didn't want Radhika to run the academy.