/Punjab transfers Rs 1,147 crore to nearly 33 lakh women under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

The Punjab Government has released ₹1147 crore so far under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana directly into bank accounts of nearly 33 lakh women across the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The eligible beneficiaries from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category were transferred ₹4,500 each comprising three monthly instalments of ₹1,500 each, while the beneficiaries from all other categories got ₹3,000 each comprising three monthly instalments of ₹1,000 each.

The payments have been released to eligible beneficiaries whose registrations were completed till 25th June 2026. Registrations under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna continue across Punjab, with more than 66 lakh women enrolled so far. Women registering now will be included in the upcoming payment cycle.

Punjab’s Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr. Baljit Kaur, said the successful completion of the first payment cycle reflects the Punjab Government’s resolve to ensure financial assistance reaches every eligible woman directly and transparently. “The Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has been launched to provide financial security and dignity to women. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the assistance in a transparent and timely manner. No eligible woman will be left out.”, said Dr. Baljit Kaur.

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Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said the scheme is providing women with direct financial support without affecting any existing welfare benefits. Women already receiving widow, disability or old-age pensions will continue to receive those benefits separately, making the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana an additional layer of social security.

Women Celebrate Financial Independence

Across Punjab, women who received the first instalment described it as a moment of pride, saying that for many of them it was the first time money had been credited directly into their own bank accounts.

Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Mustaba Jatta village in Gurdaspur district, described receiving the first payment as one of the most emotional moments of her life. After ₹4,500 was credited into her account, she experienced financial independence for the first time. “I am very happy that I have received my own income in my own bank account. Main taan ajj to pehlan apne hath vich kamai dekhi hi nahin si. (I have never earned any money before this). When I received the message about three instalments on my mobile phone, I felt overjoyed. May God bless the Punjab Government and our Chief Minister for giving us this feeling of self-respect,” she said.

Kuldeep Kaur said the payment meant much more than financial assistance. “Earlier, many people believed that sons were more valuable than daughters. That thinking is slowly changing. Families with daughters now feel more secure because women have their own financial support. Mein ta apne husband lai maanyog ho gayee (I have become respectable for my husband”, she said.

Another beneficiary, Harmeet Kaur from Ghummankalan village, said she first learnt about the scheme during a village awareness camp. “I shall spend this money on my suits and some for household things. I am feeling so happy. Mein vi hun kama rai haan (I am also earning now),” she said.

Harmeet Kaur said the scheme also sends an important message to society. “A daughter is not a burden; she is the pride of the family. This money will help in educating girls and empowering them. When we educate and empower a girl, we build a brighter future for the entire family and society.”, she said.

Kiran, a widow from Dhuri in Sangrur district, said the financial assistance would provide much-needed support during a difficult phase of her life. “Mere lai taan ehe badi vaddi rakam ha. Mein vidhwa haan aur behad garib haan. Mere ghar kaman wala koi nai hai. Mein CM Maan di bahut dhanyawadi haan.” (For me, this is a big amount. I am a widow and very poor. There is no earning member in my family. This will be a great help. I thank the Chief Minister.)

Similarly, Reeta, a daily wage labourer from a village in Gurdaspur district, said the financial assistance had eased some of her household concerns. “I got information from the Anganwadi Centre and filled my form with their help. My husband and I are daily wage labourers. This is a great help. I can now spend this amount on my own needs,” she said.