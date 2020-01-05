Punjab CM urges Imran Khan to ensure 'strict punishment' to culprits who killed Sikh youth

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed anguish over the murder of a Sikh youth in Peshawar and urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure "strict punishment" to the perpetrators.

"Shocked and anguished over the killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in #Pakistan, coming on heels of #NankanaSahibAttack. @ImranKhanPTI govt must ensure a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. This is the time to act on what you preach," he tweeted.



Earlier today, the 25-year-old youth, identified as Ravinder Singh, was found murdered in Peshawar in Pakistan.



The Peshawar Police said that the victim's body was found in the area under the Chamkani police station.



Singh was the brother of an Islamabad-based journalist, Harmeet Singh.



A resident of Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the youth had come to Peshawar to shop for his wedding, according to Pakistani media reports.



Earlier in the day, India condemned the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar called upon the Pakistan government to "stop prevaricating and take immediate action" to apprehend the perpetrators.

"India strongly condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar (Pakistan) that follows recent despicable vandalism and desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.



"India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts," the ministry added.



The killing of Ravinder Singh in Peshawar came just two days after a Muslim mob's attack on the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev.



An angry group of local residents had pelted stones at the holy Sikh shrine in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, from her home in August last year.



India, on Friday, had strongly condemned the vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community in the neighbouring country.