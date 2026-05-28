/Pune IT professional booked for allegedly assaulting wife during dispute over mango purchase

A Pune-based IT professional has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife following an argument over the payment for a crate of mangoes worth ₹850, police officials said.

The incident reportedly took place at the couple’s residence in Pune on Sunday morning. According to police, the dispute began after the woman purchased a crate of mangoes from a vendor outside their housing society and requested her husband to make the digital payment.

Officials said the woman had shared the QR code payment link with her husband, asking him to transfer the amount online. However, the husband allegedly refused to make the payment, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

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As per the complaint lodged by the woman, the verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical confrontation. The complainant alleged that she started recording the argument on her mobile phone, following which her husband allegedly snatched the device and assaulted her.

Police said the woman sustained injuries near her eyebrow during the incident. She also alleged that she was verbally abused and threatened before the accused left the residence.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and filed a formal complaint. She was later sent for medical examination and treatment.

Based on the complaint, Pune Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation into the matter is underway. Further details regarding any arrest or additional legal action are awaited.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with several users reacting to how a disagreement over a minor household expense allegedly escalated into a case of domestic violence.

Authorities, meanwhile, reiterated that cases involving physical assault and intimidation within domestic settings are treated with seriousness, irrespective of the nature of the dispute that triggered the altercation.