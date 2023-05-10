PM Modi writes open letter to people of Karnataka, underlines party's commitment to make state 'no. 1'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, a day before the Karnataka polls, wrote an open letter to the people of the southern state of India thanking them for showering him with constant love and affection and further highlighting his party, BJP's, commitment to the growth and development of the state.

"You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision", PM Modi said in his letter.

"India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy," the letter read.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka received over Rs 90,000 crore annually as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government," the PM wrote.

"We want to make Karnataka number 1 in investment, industry and innovation and number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship," PM underlined his party's commitment.

"We are working to empower the farmers with a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities, increasing ethanol blending usage of nano area and modern technology such as drones, BJP is committed to making Karnataka the number 1 in agriculture," it read. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi writes an open letter to the people of Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/PrAIcdgNCu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 9, 2023 × He further stated in his letter, "The BJP government will continue to work to create next-gen urban infrastructure in Karnataka, modernise transport, raise the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and create opportunities for women and youth."

"The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream," wrote the PM.

"My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations," the letter read. PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers The Indian Prime Minister, on Wednesday, urged the people of Karnataka, particularly the 'young and first-time voters' to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections. Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2023 × Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 The tenure of the Karnataka Assembly, the seventh-largest body in terms of strength, will end on May 24, 2023. Thus, the state has gone to polls on May 10, 2023, for all 224 constituencies. The elections will be in a single phase, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)