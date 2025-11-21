/Precision and power: India’s Javelin and Excalibur—the new face of deterrence

India’s latest move to buy advanced weapons from the United States shows how serious the country is about keeping its army stronger and more ready than ever. The U.S. government has officially approved India’s request to purchase Excalibur artillery shells and Javelin anti-tank missiles, worth 93 million dollars—around 816 crore rupees. These modern weapons will make Indian forces more powerful and accurate in future operations.

This deal was reported by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which told the American Congress that the sale will help India respond better to current and future security threats. Interestingly, this announcement comes just six months after India carried out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May, following the Pahalgam terror attack. During those intense four days, Indian artillery units successfully used Excalibur shells with their M777 ultra-light howitzers to strike targets with extreme accuracy.

The Excalibur shells are a big step forward for Indian artillery. India has asked for 216 of these M982A1 shells. Unlike traditional shells that rely mostly on guesswork and adjustments, Excalibur shells use satellite guidance to hit targets with pinpoint precision, even from long distances. That means a single shell can destroy enemy positions without needing dozens of extra rounds. Each shot saves time, effort, and ammunition while keeping soldiers safer by allowing them to fire from farther away.

The package also includes portable fire control systems, which are like small computer units that help soldiers aim more accurately, even in difficult weather or terrain. There will be primers (small parts that ignite the shell) and propellant charges (the explosive powder that pushes the shell out of the gun). In short, these shells turn India’s howitzers into smart artillery weapons, capable of hitting the right target at the first attempt.

But the deal goes beyond just equipment. The U.S. will also provide technical help, repairs, and logistics support to ensure smooth operation. This kind of cooperation brings India and the U.S. even closer as defense partners.

Along with the Excalibur, the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles adds another powerful weapon to India’s ground forces. India will receive 100 Javelin missiles, one test missile, and 25 launch units. The Javelin system is one of the most advanced man-portable anti-tank missiles in the world, made to destroy tanks, bunkers, and fortifications. What makes it special is its “fire-and-forget” capability—once fired, the missile automatically locks onto its target and guides itself. This allows the soldier to quickly take cover right after launching, keeping them safe during combat.

The Javelin uses a sophisticated infrared system that works even in thick fog, darkness, or smoke. Its Command Launch Unit, which looks like a shoulder-mounted camera, helps the user see hidden targets using special thermal images. The missile then flies in an upward arc and dives straight onto the tank’s vulnerable top, which is usually its weakest point. This smart weapon gives Indian infantry a strong edge against armored threats on the battlefield.

The package also includes several support items. There will be training simulators, dummy missiles for practice, technical manuals, and lifetime maintenance support. The deal even covers refurbishment of older launch systems and tools for repairs. Everything is designed to make sure the Army can operate these systems confidently without needing outside help every time something goes wrong.

Both Excalibur and Javelin will strengthen India’s firepower in different but equally important ways—one from a distance, the other up close. When used together, they expand India’s capacity to strike accurately and defend more effectively across varying terrains, from mountains to deserts. Such capabilities are especially crucial because India faces multiple types of threats along its borders.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has also mentioned that this sale will not disturb the military balance in Asia. Instead, it will help India become better prepared and contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions. This clearly shows that the American government views India as a trusted and responsible defense partner.

The timing of the deal is also notable. It comes just weeks after India and the United States signed a new ten-year defense cooperation agreement. The meeting between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur underscored the growing trust between the two countries. India has also been managing a fine diplomatic balance—working on trade deals with the U.S. while keeping its long-standing defense ties with Russia. Recently, American President Donald Trump hinted at reducing tariffs on Indian exports, noting India’s decision to cut down oil imports from Russia, which had been a concern for Washington.