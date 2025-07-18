/Pratibha Setu: How's UPSC helping civil services aspirants land private jobs

The Civil Services Examination, conducted by the UPSC, is one of the most challenging exams in the world, designed to test the ability and mental agility of aspirants seeking to occupy top Indian government positions. The competition is fierce, and some UPSC aspirants prepare for several years, performing exceptionally well in the written exams, but fail to advance past the interview round. Despite being highly intelligent and efficient, they are then forced to start from scratch in the private sector, often after having spent formative career years preparing for the exam. For such candidates, the government runs a scheme called the Public Disclosure Scheme, under which the private sector is apprised about their ability, bridging the gap between talent and talent-seekers.

Under the Public Disclosure Scheme, the UPSC has begun sharing the details of candidates who couldn't crack the exam and are willing to join the private sector. These candidates are those who qualify in the written examinations but are not recommended for posting after the interview.

The USPC conducts 10 exams every year and recommends 6400 successful candidates for various civil services. Around 26000 candidates demonstrate their intellectual abilities by clearing written exams, but fall short of clearing the interviews. Many of these are forced to take entry-level jobs despite being highly intelligent.

The scheme was launched in 2018 to employ such candidates in public-sector units. However, since the number of such recruitments was small, the Commission extended the scheme to the private sector. It has now been rebadged as Pratibha Setu, which has a dedicated portal.

In this portal, private and government companies can get information about such candidates using an identification number. They can read about such candidates and call them for interviews. The portal entails biodata of such candidates, including educational qualifications, contact numbers etc.

"The portal shares the information of the non-recommended candidates of examinations conducted by the UPSC only for the restricted purpose of evaluation of suitability of the candidates for employment purposes, and those assessing it are not expected to use the details for any other purpose or disclosure whatsoever," an official told The Indian Express.