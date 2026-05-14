/Prateek Yadav's post-mortem report reveals what led to his death

Post mortem conducted on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh's son Prateek Yadav has revealed that he suffered “cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism." This means he had a blood clot in his lungs that severely obstructed blood flow, triggering sudden failure of the heart and respiratory system.

What is pulmonary thromboembolism?

Pulmonary thromboembolism is the state when blood clots travel through the bloodstream and become lodged in the arteries of the lungs, leading to irregular or no oxygen supply. The condition is described by doctors as being fatal, especially when the clot is extensive.

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Such clots, according to medical experts commonly originate in the deep veins of the legs or lower body and the moves up before to the lungs. Breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness are some of its symptoms.

Prateek Yadav had been suffering from lung-related issues for a long time and was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. When his condition deteriorated in the morning and he stopped responding, his family members immediately rushed him to the Civil Hospital.

Who was Prateek Yadav?