Posters of Emmanuel Macron pasted on road in Mumbai, police remove them

Posters of French President Emmanuel Macron emerged on a road in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area on Friday. Hundreds of such posters were stuck on a busy road in the area and pedestrians and motorists did not have any choice but to pass over them. Mumbai Police quickly removed the posters by late afternoon. The posters were stuck on Mohammed Ali Road.

Bhendi Bazar and Mohammed Ali Road are Muslim-majority areas. Mohammed Ali Road is a famous place where Mumbaikars of all faiths throng during Ramzaan.

It is not yet known who had stuck these posters and as per media reports, no police case has yet been filed.

Muslims around the world are expressing anger against Emmanuel Macron particularly post his stand after beheading of a teacher earlier this month and knife attack in a church on Thursday in the city of Nice. The teacher was targetted as he showed an image of Prophet Mohammed in his classroom. French authorities are treating both incidents as acts of terrorism.

Macron has strongly weighed in favour of freedom of speech and has unequivocally said that terrorists will not be able to divide France under any circumstances.

As per some Islamic teachings, pictorial depiction of Prophet Mohammed is forbidden.

France has drawn ire of Muslims after his stand. There have even been calls of boycott of French products in Arab countries.