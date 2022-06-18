Police recover gold worth Rs 500,000 from clutches of rats in Mumbai city

In a bizarre incident, police in India’s western Mumbai city have recovered 500-gram gold worth Rs 500,000 (US $6,400) from the clutches of rats in a drain.

The incident came to light when a 45-year-old woman, who works as domestic help, told the police that she lost her bag of jewellery when she was on her way to mortgage her gold to pay off a loan that was taken for her daughter’s wedding.

According to the victim, Sundari Planibel, the incident took place at Goregaon's Gokuldham Colony. After seeing children collecting scraps, she gave food wrapped in the same bag that had her gold.

It was only when she reached the bank that she realised her mistake, following which Planibel tried looking for the children in the same area, but couldn't find them.

The 45-year-old woman then approached the police who, with help of local residents, managed to trace the children whom the woman gave her bag.

The children told the police that they threw the bag at a garbage dump as they found the food to be too dry. However, the police couldn’t spot the jewellery on the spot.

The cops then checked CCTV footage which showed a few rats taking the bag of gold from the garbage dump to a gutter, sub-inspector SI C Gharge told ANI news agency.

The police then pried open the grill over the sewer and found the bag, with all the jewellery inside it. It was returned to the complainant on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

